Quick take: Singapore economy hinges on durability of export recovery

SINGAPORE'S economy grew 2.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 compared to a year ago, after easing 2.9 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2016.

Although it was slightly below market expectations, the latest reading based on advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Thursday is still at the higher end of the government's full-year forecast of 1-3 per cent for 2017.

Here are some early comments:

"Looking ahead, the economic outlook for Singapore - the Asean economy most leveraged to global trade cycles - will hinge on the magnitude and durability of the ongoing export recovery and whether it can filter into other components of growth, including consumption and investment.

"Notwithstanding improving growth conditions, structural headwinds persist. Key among these is slack in the labour market.

"Overall, the interplay between these structural problems and the cyclical improvement in exports suggest only a modest improvement in growth and inflation to edge up slightly higher on administered price increases with generalised demand-induced pressures to be absent."