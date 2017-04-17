Quick takes: Singapore NODX continues to surpass expectations

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew for a fifth straight month in March, posting a 16.5 per cent year-on-year jump due to the increase in both electronic and non-electronic exports.

NODX to the top 10 markets rose in March 2017. The largest contributors to the increase in NODX were China (+45.5 per cent), Taiwan (+32.5 per cent) and Hong Kong (+17.4 per cent).

Here are some economists' comments:

Weiwen Ng, economist, ASEAN at ANZ Research:

"Noteworthy to me (is) China's 'demand' (not necess final demand) continues to drive the recent export upswing in emerging markets Asia ex- China. This is reflected in today's NODX numbers of Singapore, which is amongst the first economy in the region to report Mar export numbers.''

Selena Ling, Head of Treasury Research & Strategy at OCBC Bank:

"Q1 2017 NODX growth was already a stellar 15.4 per cent year-on-year and given the low base in 2016 (-2.8 per cent year-on-year for full-year last year), there are some upside risks to our full-year NODX growth of 0-2 per cent year-on-year. The official NODX forecast is -1 per cent to +1 per cent by IE Singapore."

Francis Tan, economist at UOB:

"Indeed, past few months of trade pickup looks set to bring Singapore's 2017 NODX to finally expand, after recording 4 previous years of contraction. That said, we are carefully watching the negative impact from the anti-globalisation rhetoric that has been fueling developed markets' sentiments. One country to watch out is still the US. In a paper by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the US is the 2nd largest source of final demand of the goods produced in Singapore and further trade-protectionistic measures will only hurt the path of our export recovery.

"IE Singapore (the trade agency) had their forecast for NODX to grow 0 to 2 per cent in 2017, while maintaining their forecast for total merchandise trade to expand 4 to 6 per cent, while we maintain our forecast of 2017 NODX growth at 0.7 per cent."