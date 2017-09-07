You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ready-to-use home-made explosives found in Paris suburb

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 07:49

[PARIS] Homemade explosives ready for use were found Wednesday in an unoccupied flat near Paris, judicial sources said.

Gas canisters and electric wiring were also found in the flat in Villejuif, a suburb south of the French capital, and two men were arrested nearby, the sources said.

The explosive, known by the initials of TATP, is notoriously used by the so-called Islamic State group (IS), which has repeatedly targeted France in recent years.

Police also found ingredients that can be used to produce TATP as well as papers written in Arabic.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Anti-terror prosecutors have opened an investigation, sources close to the probe said.

One of the two arrested men, aged 36 and 47, is the owner of the flat, they said.

Paris police said a man who works at the apartment block had alerted police to "suspect items" in the apartment.

Interior minister Gerard Collomb praised the individual for his "citizen's reflex".

A jihadist cell behind twin attacks that claimed 16 lives in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain, last month had been preparing TATP.

Investigators probing a house that been wrecked by an explosion found acetone and other TATP ingredients, as well as 120 butane canisters and detonators.

The car used by the assailants in Cambrils had been in the Paris area less than a week before the attacks.

But a source close to the probe sparked Wednesday said: "At this stage there is nothing to link the discovery of these items (in Villejuif) to the Catalonia cell."

France has been under a state of emergency since IS jihadists struck in Paris in November 2015, leaving 130 people dead.

Since that large-scale attack and last year's Nice truck attack that killed 86, France has suffered a string of smaller assaults mainly targeting security forces.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

China's widening trade surplus remains a red flag for Trump

Draghi kicks off the QE exit debate he has long sought to avoid

May's Brexit battle returns to parliament

China's military practises for "surprise attack" over sea near Korea

South Korea deploys US anti-missile launchers amid clashes with protesters

US pushes oil embargo on North Korea, takes aim at Kim Jong Un

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

Chang Long Jong 19186109.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: mm2 Asia, Ipco, Citic Envirotech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening