You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Reciprocal visits between Chinese, Japanese leaders seen as ties warm

Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

THE leaders of China and Japan are expected to pay reciprocal visits as relations between their countries warm, the Japanese foreign minister said on Sunday.

After rare talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Taro Kono said the ministers had "forward-looking" and "fulfilling" discussions about rebuilding ties between the Asian powers.

They agreed that Japan would host a trilateral summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae In, without setting a date.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After such a meeting, they hoped to organise reciprocal visits by Mr Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mr Kono said.

"We agreed to fully improve the bilateral relations through exchanges of the leaders . . . with Premier Li's visit at the time of the trilateral talks as the starting step," Mr Kono told reporters.

However, he warned that there would be "no true improvement of Japan-China relations without stability in the East China Sea".

"We agreed the importance of making it a sea of peace, cooperation and friendship," he said.

The world's second and third largest economies have a fraught relationship, complicated by longstanding maritime disputes and Japan's wartime legacy.

The dispute over islands in the East China Sea - known as the "Senkakus" in Japanese and the "Diaoyu" by the Chinese - remains a source of tension.

But Tokyo is eager to get the relationship back on a firmer footing, especially as it fears being shut out of negotiations on North Korea's nuclear programme in which Beijing is likely to be a major player.

China demonstrated its significant influence over its reclusive ally when Mr Xi hosted the North's leader Kim Jong Un and his wife in Beijing last month.

With Mr Moon and US President Donald Trump preparing for separate direct talks with Mr Kim, Japan fears being left on the sidelines.

Mr Kono, who visited Beijing in January, stressed that the two countries share the same goal on North Korea.

"We had direct and in-depth discussions on North Korea in light of the current situation," he told reporters after the meeting, without revealing details.

"We confirmed that we shall continue our close coordination while also completely implementing related UN Security Council resolutions to realise the irreversible, verifiable and complete denuclearisation of North Korea and its missiles."

Mr Wang, a former ambassador to Japan, said his visit was China's response to "positive" messages and policies from Tokyo but acknowledged "some complex and sensitive elements".

"But together with Japan's efforts . . . we would like to bring China-Japan relations back on a path of sustainable and normal development."

Mr Abe, who is due to meet Mr Trump in Florida on Tuesday to discuss North Korea, will meet Mr Wang on Monday.

The time is ripe for the two nations to improve relations to mark the 40th anniversary of their 1978 Treaty of Peace and Friendship, both ministers said.

Mr Wang, who will be in Tokyo until Tuesday, will also take part in the fourth China-Japan High-level Economic Dialogue. AFP

Government & Economy

Malaysia's Mahathir to contest on holiday island of Langkawi in election

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief Comey in new Twitter storm

Moderate quake hits off Indonesia, no tsunami warning

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

Positioning Asean for a trade war

On trade 'remedies' US barks, but where is the bite?

Editor's Choice

BT_20180416_JLSC_3396252.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart rides return of trade flows

BP_cbd_160418_14.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry

BT_20180416_KRSHOP16_3396225.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

Shophouse deals cross S$500m year to date

Most Read

1 MAS tightens Singdollar policy for first time in 6 years
2 CCCS: Grab cannot take over Uber's data, Uber app shutdown postponed again to May 7
3 Broker's take: OCBC, CIMB downgrade Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust on new tax regulations in Indonesia
4 Singapore welcomes US move to rejoin TPP, but economists ask if it's for real
5 Competition panel's interim measures raise some eyebrows
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Fortis_160418_12.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust

BT_20180416_JLSC_3396252.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart rides return of trade flows

BP_cbd_160418_14.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry

BT_20180416_ASIRENA_3395662.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Asean power grid will raise use of renewables, says energy body

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening