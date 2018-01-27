You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Recovery in labour market in 2017 sees fewer layoffs; lower unemployment towards year-end

Sat, Jan 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

AFTER six years of rising layoffs, there was some relief for workers last year as retrenchments dipped.

There were 14,340 retrenchments last year, down from 19,170 in 2016, with improvements coming from the manufacturing and service sectors, according to preliminary full-

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jan 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Factory output growth hits seven-year high in 2017; economists see moderation this year

BT_20180127_JWGENDER27_3283508.jpg
Jan 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore must appoint 130 new female directors each year to reach 2020 board diversity goal: Grace Fu

BT_20180127_NEWCOVER_3282864.jpg
Jan 27, 2018
Brunch

Out of the loop

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro starts petrol retail business
2 Wealth taxes may hit the rich; but other factors can mitigate impact
3 DBS to hire more private bankers to tap US$19t Asia market
4 Noble Group strikes restructure deal with lenders, Debtwire says
5 Ang Mo Kio condo Far Horizon Gardens elects collective sale committee
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_260118_107.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Recovery in labour market last year sees fewer layoffs

BP_CBD_260118_107.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_factory_260118_106.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Factory output up 10.1% in 2017, fastest pace in seven years

44300000U.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mary Chia shares to resume trading on Jan 29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening