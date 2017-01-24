You are here

Report on the future of Singapore's economy will focus on doing more with less: Ong Ye Kung

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Singapore's economic growth cannot be achieved through manpower growth, but should be pursued based on productivity and innovation, Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday as he gave a preview of an upcoming governmental report about how the country's economy will enter its next phase.
Speaking at an international roundtable organised by the Singapore University of Technology and Design's Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities, Mr Ong said that Singapore's manpower growth was bound by its small size, challenging demographic trends as well as the need to preserve a sense of identity.

