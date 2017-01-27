You are here
SINGAPORE ECONOMY
Restructuring a hard slog, but it's only way to move ahead: PM
Besides acting on CFE's proposals, PM says Budget will also respond to S'pore's more immediate economic needs
Singapore
FOR the second time in a week, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has spoken at length about the challenges facing the Singapore economy in the coming years, and what it needs to do to thrive.
Addressing the nation on Friday in his annual Chinese New Year Message, he stressed
