You are here

Home > Government & Economy
SINGAPORE ECONOMY

Restructuring a hard slog, but it's only way to move ahead: PM

Besides acting on CFE's proposals, PM says Budget will also respond to S'pore's more immediate economic needs
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 05:50
by
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20170127_KIDS_2713029.jpg
Ahead of the start of the Year of the Rooster, Mr Lee had some words of reassurance for young couples in Singapore as he reiterated the government's efforts to do all it can to help them build a home and start a family.
FILE PHOTO:

Singapore

FOR the second time in a week, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has spoken at length about the challenges facing the Singapore economy in the coming years, and what it needs to do to thrive.

Addressing the nation on Friday in his annual Chinese New Year Message, he stressed

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
4 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
5 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening