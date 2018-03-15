You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Rising services costs lift US producer prices in Feb

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 8:51 PM

[WASHINGTON] US producer prices increased slightly more than expected in February as a rise in the cost of services offset a decline in the price of goods.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its producer price index for final demand rose 0.2 per cent last month after increasing 0.4 per cent in January.

That lifted the year-on-year increase in the PPI to 2.8 per cent in February from 2.7 per cent in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.1 per cent last month and increasing 2.8 per cent from a year ago.

A key gauge of underlying producer price pressures that excludes food, energy and trade services rose 0.4 per cent last month, matching January's gain. In the 12 months through February, the so-called core PPI increased 2.7 per cent. That was the biggest gain since August 2014 and followed a 2.5 per cent advance in January.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The solid increase in underlying wholesale prices supports views that consumer inflation will pick up this year.

Economists believe that a tightening labor market, weak dollar and fiscal stimulus in the form of a US$1.5 trillion tax cut package and increased government spending will push inflation toward the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target this year.

The US central bank's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy, has undershot its target since May 2012.

The Fed has forecast three interest rate increases this year, with the first hike expected at the March 20-21 meeting.

Some economists expect that it will raise its projection to four rate increases this year.

Last month, the price of services increased 0.3 per cent after a similar gain in January. Services were boosted by a rise in the cost of hotel accommodation, hospital inpatient care, airline fares and bundled wired telecommunications services.

Prices for goods slipped 0.1 per cent, the first drop since May 2017, after rising 0.7 per cent in January. Wholesale food prices fell for a third straight month. Gasoline prices dropped 1.6 per cent after surging 7.1 per cent in January.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump taps TV pundit Kudlow for top economic post

US Congress inches forward with gun violence measure

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

MAS to reduce duplication, automate data submission from financial institutions

Presidential race shaping up to be a rematch between Jokowi and Prabowo

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

BT_20180315_YMFURLA_3351293.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Furla buys Singapore operations from franchisee

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening