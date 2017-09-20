Roadmap for electronics manufacturing aims to create 2,100 new jobs, $22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's electronics manufacturing sector is getting a leg-up with the aim of growing it to have a manufacturing value-add of S$22.2 billion and create 2,100 new jobs for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) by 2020.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran on Wednesday (Sept 20) said this comes as the Republic works to broaden capabilities in the electronics sector and build "smart factories of the future".

Full story here.