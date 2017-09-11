Rohingya militants declare one-month ceasefire

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Yangon
ROHINGYA militants, whose Aug 25 raids in Myanmar's Rakhine State sparked an army crackdown that has seen nearly 300,000 of the Muslim minority flee to Bangladesh, on Sunday declared an immediate unilateral one-month ceasefire.
"The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA)
