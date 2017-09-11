You are here

Rohingya militants declare one-month ceasefire

Temporary cessation of offensive military operations is to allow for humanitarian aid to reach battered region, says Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army
Rohingya refugees resting after crossing the border from Myanmar, near the Bangladeshi town of Teknaf on Sunday. Nearly 300,000 of the Muslim minority have fled across the border following the army crackdown that was prompted by militants' raids in Rakhine State on Aug 25.
Yangon

ROHINGYA militants, whose Aug 25 raids in Myanmar's Rakhine State sparked an army crackdown that has seen nearly 300,000 of the Muslim minority flee to Bangladesh, on Sunday declared an immediate unilateral one-month ceasefire.

"The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA)

