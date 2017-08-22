RSAF training at Australia's Pearce Airbase to be extended for another 25 years

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THE Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will train at the Pearce Airbase in Western Australia for another 25 years, with a new treaty signed at a high-level bilateral dialogue between Singapore and Australia on Monday.
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal