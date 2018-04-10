You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Russia, US headed for clash at UN over Syria gas attacks probe

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 9:01 AM

[UNITED NATIONS] The UN Security Council could vote as early as Tuesday on rival US and Russian proposals to investigate chemical weapons attacks in Syria, setting up a clash that could trigger vetoes of both measures, diplomats said.

The United States put forward a draft resolution Monday following alleged toxic gas use in the rebel-held town of Douma that killed at least 40 people and prompted President Donald Trump to indicate that a decision could be taken soon on US military action.

US ambassador Nikki Haley told a closed-door Security Council meeting that the United States wanted a vote on the measure, even though Russia said it contained "some unacceptable elements".

Russia put forward its own proposal in January that has been rejected by Western powers who say it would give the Syrian government an upper hand over investigations on its territory.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The United States is pushing for a vote tomorrow," said a Security Council diplomat.

"The US position was that they were negotiating in good faith, but the world is watching for the council to act." There was no formal request for a vote, however, by early evening on Monday.

The US push for a new inquiry came amid heightened tensions over possible US military action in Syria, with Mr Trump saying "major decisions" would be taken within 48 hours.

"From what we hear now, I am afraid they are looking for a military option, which is very, very dangerous," Vassily Nebenzia told reporters following an emergency council meeting.

Mr Trump - who last year launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base after sarin was used in the town of Khan Sheikhun - warned after the latest accusations that there would be a "big price to pay".

Rescuers and medics in Douma say more than 40 people died after a "poisonous chlorine gas attack" late Saturday in the last rebel-held pocket of Eastern Ghouta.

GRAVE REPERCUSSIONS

At the council meeting, Mr Nebenzia warned that a US military strike against Syria could have "grave repercussions" and stressed that the use of chlorine or sarin had not been confirmed in the attack.

Ms Haley urged the council to take action, but warned that the United States was ready to respond, with or without the United Nations.

"We have reached the moment when the world must see justice done," Ms Haley said.

"History will record this as the moment when the Security Council either discharged its duty or demonstrated its utter and complete failure to protect the people of Syria," she added.

"Either way, the United States will respond."

The Russian envoy said Moscow had told the United States that it would not allow its forces on the ground in Syria to be put at risk.

"Armed force under mendacious pretext against Syria, where, at the request of the legitimate government of a country, Russian troops have been deployed, could lead to grave repercussions," Mr Nebenzia said.

Moscow and Damascus have fiercely denied that chemical weapons were used in Syria.

BAIT FOR THE RUSSIANS

A draft resolution requires nine votes to be adopted and no vetoes from the five permanent members - Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Russia has used its veto power 11 times at the council to block action targeting its Syrian ally.

"The US resolution is pretty obviously a bait for the Russians, who will have no choice but to veto it," said Richard Gowan, a UN expert from the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"That will give the US and possibly France an excuse for military action," said Mr Gowan.

"All sides know what is going on, and the Russians have actually been predicting US military action over Ghouta for some time. We just have to hope that Moscow will not overreact when the strikes come."

Russia killed off a previous UN-led probe in November by vetoing the renewal of its mandate.

The United States is proposing to establish the new panel for one year to work with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to identify perpetrators of chemical attacks.

AFP

Government & Economy

N Korea foreign minister in rare visit to Moscow amid diplomatic thaw

Xi vows to further open China economy amid US trade spat

FBI raids offices of Trump's personal lawyer

Japan, China to hold high-level economic talks on April 16: media

UK consumer spending cools as snow keeps shoppers at home

China blames US for trade frictions, but Trump voices optimism

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

pearl.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc market will cool around mid-2018 amid developer fatigue: RHB

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble restructuring in doubt as founder Elman said to push for new deal

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening