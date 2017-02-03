You are here
S-E Asian govts rev up spending as central banks retreat
Not much room for rate cuts as it might lead to currency volatility
Singapore
GOVERNMENTS in South-east Asia are ramping up spending just as central banks are putting away their policy-easing tools.
From Thailand to Malaysia, states are boosting budgets for railways, roads and other infrastructure projects to help bolster growth in a region facing
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg