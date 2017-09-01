You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saab offers to build Gripen jets in India with billionaire Adani

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 19:39

fighter jet.jpg
Sweden's Saab AB offered to build its Gripen warplanes in India with billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate as a partner, stepping up efforts to win a potential US$25 billion contract that could be the world's biggest fighter-jet order in play.
PHOTO: SCANPIX SWEDEN

[NEW DELHI] Sweden's Saab AB offered to build its Gripen warplanes in India with billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate as a partner, stepping up efforts to win a potential US$25 billion contract that could be the world's biggest fighter-jet order in play.

The collaboration with the Indian partner would include design, development and production of the Gripen aircraft for the South Asian country, along with other high-technology products, the two said in a joint statement in New Delhi Friday.

"Our plans in India are to create a new defence eco-system that would involve many partners, vendors and suppliers," Saab chief executive officer Hakan Buskhe told reporters.

The Stockholm-based company and Lockheed Martin are in a race to supply fighter jets to India's air force, which needs to retire a third of its 650-strong fleet over the next decade after more than 40 years in use.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But India's government has yet to reveal when it will place an order or what its options are. 

Separately, the navy in January invited proposals for 57 jets for its aircraft carriers.

With local production in focus under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" program, Saab is sweetening its proposal and roping in Mr Adani to pit the Gripen jet against Lockheed's F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based defence contractor has already offered to manufacture its plane in India, partnering Tata Advanced Systems.

Since coming to power in 2014, Mr Modi has encouraged Indian companies to gain technology and expertise through partnership with foreign vendors.

He is also seeking to reduce dependence on imports, which meet 60 percent of the nation's defence needs.

Amid tensions with neighbors Pakistan and China, his administration is planning to spend US$250 billion by 2025 on defence hardware, including jet planes, naval ships and drones.

The South Asian country started looking for new warplanes in 2007, a contest that ended with the government wanting to buy 126 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation SA for US$11 billion.

With talks stalling over price and quality guarantees, the government subsequently pared the order to 36 jets to speed up the process.

India hasn't said whether it will open a new tender for the remaining planes or it will need more.

The nation's air force and navy require as many as 400 single- and double-engine combat aircraft, the government has said.

The air force is seeking at least 100 planes in an order worth about US$15 billion, while the order for the 57 naval planes could be worth about US$10 billion, according to Jane's Information Services.

Saab's Gripen got a boost earlier this year when Bulgaria said it favours the jets to replace outdated Soviet-era aircraft.

BLOOMBERG

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_YCGRANDPRIX1_3065845.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Life & Culture

Local small businesses zoom in on F1 action

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
3 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
4 M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans
5 Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Sembcorp, Cosco, Sincap
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

Sep 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble Group sells stake in JV to Australia-listed associate Aspire

CHINA-APPLE-INTERNET-CENSORSHIP-034714.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Technology

Apple sets likely iPhone event for Sept 12

Sep 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

SunMoon Food appoints new chairman, convenes EGM to reinstate mandate for interested person transaction

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening