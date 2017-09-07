Saudi Arabia seeks Islamic tourism boost in nation's economic reform

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Riyadh
A FEW steps away from Mecca's Grand Mosque, a dozen empty towers rise into the sky above the holy city visited by millions of Muslim pilgrims every year.
Hilton and Marriott logos adorn the site, heralding the US$3.2 billion Jabal Omar complex that is being built to bring
