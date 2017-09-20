You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia to unblock internet calling apps

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 8:20 AM

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia will lift its ban on internet calling applications on Wednesday, authorities said, easing restrictions online as the conservative kingdom faces new criticism over censorship.

Voice and video calling apps such as WhatsApp and Skype will be "widely available to users", a government statement said Tuesday, in a move aimed at improving business confidence as the kingdom transitions into a post-oil era.

"Access to VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) will reduce operational costs and spur digital entrepreneurship," the statement said, citing a directive from the communications and technology ministry.

"Digital transformation is one of the key kick-starters for the Saudi economy, as it will incentivise the growth of internet-based businesses, especially in the media and entertainment industries."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The announcement comes a day after Al Jazeera lashed out at Snapchat for blocking the Qatari broadcaster from its app in Saudi Arabia at the request of Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia has long accused Al Jazeera of acting as a mouthpiece for extremist groups, a charge it denies.

Alongside the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, Saudi Arabia imposed a blockade on Qatar in June, in the worst diplomatic crisis to roil the Gulf in years.

Al Jazeera condemned the blocking as an assault on freedom of expression but the Saudi government vigorously defended its position.

"The recent cooperation with Snapchat to remove Al Jazeera, a harmful, propaganda-pushing channel that supports extremism, should not be considered in isolation or interpreted as a crackdown on free media," the Saudi statement said.

Saudi Arabia, with its bulging youth population, is among the world's top per capita users of social media.

The internet represents a limited space for freedom of expression in a country with strict social codes.

More than half of Saudi Arabia's citizens are under 25, who spend much of their time on social media platforms, away from official strictures and traditions.

AFP

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Electronics manufacturing roadmap aims to create 2,100 new jobs, S$22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek leads US$300m investment in electric scooter maker

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

GIC-led Greystar completes Monogram purchase for total transaction value of US$4.4b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening