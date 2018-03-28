You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi Aramco chief says IPO on track for 2018

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 11:45 PM

[RIYADH] The head of Saudi oil giant Aramco has said a much-anticipated IPO is on track for 2018, but declined to give a fixed date - or venue.

"We should be ready for listing in the second half of 2018," CEO Amin Nasser told Bloomberg Television on Monday, conceding that the oil giant was looking at a "complex process".

"There's a lot of work that is still ongoing, the IPO is ongoing," Mr Nasser said.

"The venue and the timing is the government... Don't forget this is a very complex process. Aramco's size and complexities is something that requires time." Saudi authorities plan to list five per cent of Aramco on an as-yet unspecified stock market, but the company has struggled to arrive at a US$2 trillion valuation sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investors are reportedly sceptical about the lengthy process of placing Aramco on a foreign stock exchange, potentially the largest stock sale ever, with New York, London and Hong Kong among the potential sites.

Mr Nasser, however, said there was "a lot of demand for the listing".

Saudi Arabia's energy minister has raised concerns that litigation would complicate a listing in New York, although President Donald Trump has publicly lobbied for a US Aramco listing.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the company may scrap its international plans and opt instead for a domestic exchange listing.

London's Financial Times reported earlier this month that the IPO may be delayed until 2019 at the earliest, citing British officials briefed on the matter.

The Aramco IPO plan is a pillar of the petro-state's "Vision 2030" reform programme, which aims to wean the economy off its reliance on oil revenues.

Saudi Arabia, which counted on crude for more than 90 per cent of its public revenues, has struggled to bounce back from a 2014 global oil market crash triggered by an output surplus.

The kingdom this year introduced a value-added tax for the first time in its history, along with new fees on its sizeable expatriate workforce, and it is opening up the ultraconservative country to tourism.

AFP

Government & Economy

March US consumer confidence cools from record heights

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018

A*Star to take new approach to managing R&D activities

Tan Ching Yee to chair Acra, among other board changes

MAS expected to tighten monetary policy in April: poll

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS expected to tighten monetary policy in April: poll

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 27, 2018
Government & Economy

24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018

Mar 27, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches 2 sites under Industrial Government Land Sales Programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening