You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi king orders new allowances to offset rising cost of living

Sat, Jan 06, 2018 - 2:25 PM

Saudi Arabia's King Salman.jpg
Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Saturday ordered a monthly payment of 1,000 riyals (S$354.30) to state employees over the next year in compensation for rising cost of living after the government hiked domestic gas prices and introduced value-added tax (VAT).
PHOTO: REUTERS

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Saturday ordered a monthly payment of 1,000 riyals (S$354.30) to state employees over the next year in compensation for rising cost of living after the government hiked domestic gas prices and introduced value-added tax (VAT).

In a royal decree published by state news media, the king also ordered the payment of 5,000 riyals to military personnel serving at the front lines with Yemen where the kingdom is fighting a nearly three-year-old war.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, roughly doubled petrol prices on Monday as part of a broad reform initiative aimed at diversifying its economy. A 5 per cent VAT on a broad range of goods and services came into effect on the same day.

The new payment orders were an acknowledgment of "the increased burdens for some segments of the population following from the necessary measures which the state took to restructure the economy," according to the decree.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

King Salman directed the state to bear the burden of VAT in some situations, including special health and education services as well as the first purchase of a house that is valued at up to 850,000 riyals. Allowances for students, retirees and social security recipients were also boosted.

The decree did not reveal the total cost of the new allowances, but it appeared to be considerably smaller than some past handouts by Saudi kings, and therefore unlikely to have much impact on economic growth or the state budget deficit.

About 1.18 million Saudis are employed in the government sector and there are more than 1.23 million pensioners and beneficiaries of pension payments, the central bank says. That suggests a total package cost of about 23 billion riyals, according to Reuters calculations.

That compares to a projected 2018 deficit of billion riyals, according to a budget plan released last month. A package of handouts marking King Salman's accession to the throne in early 2015 was estimated to cost more than 100 billion riyals.

Saudi Arabia will slow plans to eliminate subsidies for a wide range of energy products, according to a new long-term fiscal plan in the 2018 state budget.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

US-South Korea trade talks pit pickup trucks against nuclear threat

White House demands for immigration bill rejected by Democrats

Homeless clampdown sparks UK royal wedding row

Minimum wage hikes not enough to boost broader US salaries

Tillerson says he never doubted Trump's mental fitness

Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

Editor's Choice

BT_20180106_CAPTIANEW_3251532.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand rejigs China focus with mall disposals

bankfile.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth

BT_20180106_COVER6LA1M_3251599.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Brunch

Year of the Cryptocoin

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
3 Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments
4 MAS chief Ravi Menon named best central bank governor in Asia-Pacific
5 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180106_COVER6LA1M_3251599.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Brunch

Year of the Cryptocoin

BT_20180106_GCB6_3251442.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Real Estate

Value of deals in GCB areas rises to five-year high

BT_20180106_WELLS2_3251567.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
The Raffles Conversation

A growing Asian footprint

BT_20180106_NYSE_3250912.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Investing & Wealth

Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening