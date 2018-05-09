Seoul expects North Korea to release 3 US detainees: Yonhap

[SEOUL] North Korea is expected to release three US detainees as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Wednesday, an official at the South's presidential office said according to the Yonhap news agency.

Mr Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang to discuss preparations for a summit between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, and Yonhap cited the official as saying: "We expect him to bring the date, time and the captives."

AFP