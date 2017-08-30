Seoul plans record spending to fund welfare, create jobs

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Seoul
SOUTH Korea's government plans to boost spending to a record 429 trillion won (S$516.7 billion) next year as policymakers step up fiscal stimulus to buttress overall economic growth by funding rising welfare costs, creating jobs and stoking domestic consumption.
