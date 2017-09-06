You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sharp drop in Japan's real wages raises fears for consumer spending

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 09:29

[TOKYO] Japanese workers' wages fell in July from a year earlier on a drop in summer bonus payments, casting some doubt on the sustainability of a recent improvement in consumer spending.

Wages fell in both nominal and inflation-adjusted real terms, labour ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Wage earners' nominal cash earnings fell an annual 0.3 per cent, reversing from the prior month's revised 0.4 per cent gain and the first decline since May 2016.

Reflecting a 0.6 per cent rise in consumer prices, inflation-adjusted real wages fell 0.8 per cent, down for the second straight month and the biggest decline since June 2015.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The data is likely to raise questions over the central bank's assertions that a tightening labour market will eventually lead to higher wages and a resulting increase in consumer spending, which will boost economic activity and inflation.

Some economists say the decline in real wages may weigh on private consumption, which led Japan's economy to expand at the fastest pace in more than two years in the April-June quarter.

"A sharp drop in real wages is a source of concern, which could deprive households of purchasing power, hurting private consumption as increases in electricity and gas charges push up overall prices in the July-September quarter," said Yuichiro Nagai, economist at Barclays Securities.

"Even though the pace of declines in real wages will slow from October, nominal wages are unlikely to accelerate until next year's spring labour negotiations."

A ministry official said a broader, improving trend was still intact.

"Excluding the decline in special payments, wages remain in moderate increase," a ministry official in charge of compiling the data told Reuters.

The ministry will issue later this year the average figures for the summer bonuses that were paid in June, July and August, the official added.

Special payments - predominantly but not entirely made up of summer bonuses - fell 2.2 per cent in July from a year ago and the first drop since January.

Some manufacturers such as automakers reduced the size of bonus payments as the yen's gains until late last year weighed on profits.

Regular pay, which determines base wages, was up 0.5 per cent in the year to July, rising for a fourth straight month.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose 0.1 per cent year-on-year in July, after a revised 0.1 per cent drop in the previous month.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

US House panel issues subpoenas to Justice Dept over Trump dossier

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

Fed policymakers signal caution on inflation, rate hikes

Sharp drop in Japan's real wages raises fears for consumer spending

Brazil former presidents Lula and Rousseff charged in corruption case

Nafta partners tout progress and downplay effect of Trump threat

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmterminal4.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

capitaland.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand widens Indonesia footprint with serviced residence acquisition

Sep 6, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Noble, Blumont

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening