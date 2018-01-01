You are here

Singapore 2018 Budget Statement set on 19 February

Mon, Jan 01, 2018 - 3:30 PM
The Singapore 2018 Budget Statement is set on Monday, Feb 19 to be delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament.

The annual event will be broadcasted live on television and radio, according to the latest announcement by the Ministry of Finance. A live webcast of the delivery will also be available on the Singapore Budget website at www.singaporebudget.gov.sg. The Budget Statement will be uploaded on the site after the speech has been delivered.

Prior to the actual date, a pre-Budget Facebook Question & Answer session will be held on Thursday, Jan 4 from 8 to 9pm on the Facebook page of Reach, the government's feedback unit. The Q&A will be chaired by Liang Eng Hwa, chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Finance and Trade & Industry, and a member of the Reach Supervisory Panel member, and Cheryl Chan, a member of the GPC for Finance and Trade & Industry.

Singaporeans can continue to send their views and suggestions on issues relevant to Budget 2018 until Jan 12, which will be when the feedback exercise will close.

