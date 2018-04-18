You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore 3rd most expensive in Asia for business travel in 2017

It shares the spot with Seoul; in Asia, Hong Kong and Tokyo are the most costly. Globally, New York is in pole position
Wed, Apr 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM
tanyme@sph.com.sg

Singapore

SINGAPORE emerged in joint third position with Seoul in a ranking of the most expensive Asian locations for business travel last year, going by research published by data company ECA International on Tuesday.

Lee Quane, Asia regional director at ECA International, said

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US-North Korea talks 'at highest levels' but not Trump-Kim: White House

Former US first lady Barbara Bush dead at 92: family

Trump requests extension to file 2017 taxes

Volcker Rule hurting capital markets: Federal Reserve oversight chief

China to hold military drills in Taiwan Strait

Singapore exports fall for 2nd consecutive month in March

Editor's Choice

BT_20180418_YODISTRICT18_3399882.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Real Estate

The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road

SG Exports 15244777 (BLOOMBERG).jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore exports fall for 2nd consecutive month in March

BT_20180418_RMMM218A_3400008.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
5 MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180418_YODISTRICT18_3399882.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Real Estate

The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road

BT_20180418_RMMM218A_3400008.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal

Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

shopper360's Samuel Chan quits amid alleged misconduct probe

Apr 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UnUsUaL, Ezion, shopper360, First Reit, Keppel-KBS, Ascott Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening