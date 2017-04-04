Singapore and Japan to collaborate in development of ports

SINGAPORE and Japan have signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) for the planning, management and technological development of ports in the two countries.

The MOC between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Ports and Harbours Bureau of Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), was signed on the sidelines of the International Symposium on LNG Bunkering in Yokohama.

Michio Kikuchi, director-general of the Ports and Harbours Bureau, said: "Based on this MOC, we are striving to forge a closer partnership with MPA to contribute to sustainable development of ports in Japan and Singapore."

Mr Kikuchi cited changes in the industry landscape as potential areas requiring collaboration between Singapore and Japan. These include increasing the sizes of container vessels, restructuring of shipping lines and International Maritime Organization tightening regulations on ship emissions.

MPA's chief executive Andrew Tan said: "The MOC will enhance the level of cooperation between MPA and MLIT."

Mr Tan described the signing of the MOC as "timely . . . given the changes taking place in the maritime sector with the advent of new technologies, rise of the digital economy and shifts in world trade."