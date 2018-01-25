Budget 2018 to help seniors age in place: Indranee

ONE social focus of Budget 2018 will be helping seniors age in place, tapping not just the resources of the government and voluntary welfare organisations, but also ordinary citizens and corporates, Senior Minister of State for Law and Finance Indranee Rajah said on Thursday.

She was speaking to reporters after a visit to AWWA Health and Senior Care at Ang Mo Kio, one of the social service agency's centres.

Asked about the timing of the expected tax hike, she stressed that Singaporeans and companies will be given "enough time" to plan their finances before it kicks in.

For more stories on Budget 2018, click here.