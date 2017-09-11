Singapore business sentiment for Q4 2017 moderates but still optimistic: poll

Business sentiment for the fourth quarter of 2017 has moderated somewhat although it remains optimistic, according to the the latest survey by the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB).

BUSINESS sentiment for the fourth quarter of 2017 has moderated somewhat although it remains optimistic, according to the the latest survey by the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB).

Its Business Optimism Index dropped from +3.58 percentage points in Q3 2017 to +2.60 percentage points in Q4 2017.

Expectations for net profits have come down compared to a quarter ago. Inventory levels are contracting. Sales volumes and employment levels are still expected to expand, although the pace of expansion slowed. Expectations for selling prices, along with new orders, are up.

Across industries, the manufacturing, services and wholesale sectors are the most optimistic.

The SCCB, a database operator, polls 200 business owners and senior executives representing major industry sectors across Singapore every quarter on their expectations in the coming quarter.