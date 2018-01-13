You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore charges 3 more suspects in Shell refinery oil heist

Sat, Jan 13, 2018 - 10:24 AM

[SINGAPORE] A Singapore court on Saturday charged three men suspected of involvement in large-scale oil theft at Shell's biggest refinery, days after bringing charges against 11 under an extensive probe by authorities in the city state.

Singapore authorities have been conducting extensive investigations after Shell first contacted them in August 2017 about theft at its Pulau Bukom industrial site that sits just south of the country's main island.

Police have seized millions of dollars in cash and a small tanker in the sting operation involving simultaneous raids across Singapore.

A Singapore court charged 11 men including eight Shell employees and two Vietnamese nationals on Tuesday related to the theft following a weekend raid arresting 17 people.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The latest three to be charged also included a Vietnamese national. They are accused of receiving stolen property, with a combined value of S$896,444, at the Pulau Bukom site, where Shell has its largest refinery in the world, according to court documents.

The amount of oil products involved in the theft on two days in late 2017 were in addition to a combined 2,062 tonnes of gasoil valued at USS$1.126 million specified in charges brought against the 11 on Tuesday.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

2017-11-03T012910Z_2019832919_RC1DC9619CF0_RTRMADP_3_APPLE-IPHONE.JPG
Jan 13, 2018
Government & Economy

iPhone helps dial up Nov retail sales growth to 2-year high

Jan 13, 2018
Transport

Roadmap to create S$4.5b in value-add and over 5,000 jobs for maritime sector by 2025

BT_20180113_COVER13_3261865.jpg
Jan 13, 2018
Brunch

The virtuous circle

Most Read

1 China quietly orders its bitcoin miners to cease operations, widening clampdown, say reports
2 Bitcoin set for worst weekly slide since 2015 as scrutiny rises
3 SingHaiyi unit to buy Jalan Lempeng property for S$841m
4 Tat Hong boss, StanChart PE intend to take crane supplier private with S$0.50/share offer
5 SingHaiyi wins S$841m en bloc tender for Park West near Clementi MRT
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180113_COVER13_3261865.jpg
Jan 13, 2018
Brunch

The virtuous circle

2017-11-03T012910Z_2019832919_RC1DC9619CF0_RTRMADP_3_APPLE-IPHONE.JPG
Jan 13, 2018
Government & Economy

iPhone helps dial up Nov retail sales growth to 2-year high

20171218_1513600128234_2506694689140157_2_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jan 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors not convinced giving up QR can slash compliance costs

BT_20180113_VMTRADE13_3261910.jpg
Jan 13, 2018
Government & Economy

China's 2017 trade surplus hits new high, but momentum likely to slow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening