You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats expectations with 5.2% growth in Q3, 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%

Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 8:01 AM
UPDATED Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 9:58 AM
Vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Singapore's economy performed better than expected this year due mostly to a strong showing in electronics, prompting the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) to upgrade its 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast on Thursday morning.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S economy performed much better than expected this year due mostly to a strong showing in electronics, prompting the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) to upgrade its 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast on Thursday morning.

Full-year GDP growth is now expected to be 3-3.5 per cent. This is up from an earlier estimate of 2-3 per cent, with the final figure expected to come in at the upper end of the range previously.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said that its forecasts for core and headline inflation remain unchanged. Therefore, its current neutral monetary policy stance announced in October 2017 remains the same, said MAS deputy managing director Jacqueline Loh.

The upgraded forecast dovetails with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's earlier remarks on Sunday that the Singapore economy could expand by more than 3 per cent in 2017. Some private sector economists have also revised their estimates upwards, with three consecutive quarters of growth now in the bag.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the latest economic data released on Thursday, the Singapore economy grew by 5.2 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, led once again by the manufacturing sector and other externally-oriented sectors.

This is faster than the preceding growth of 2.9 per cent in the previous quarter and the the best showing since the economy grew 5.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2013.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by a whopping 8.8 per cent, accelerating from 2.2 per cent in the second quarter.

The headline figure of 5.2 per cent was revised upwards from October's advance GDP estimates of 4.6 per cent.

 

This beat economists' expectations of a 5 per cent expansion, according to a poll by Bloomberg.

As for 2018, the Singapore economy is forecast to grow by 1.5-3.5 per cent, with GDP growth likely to come in around the middle of the forecast range.

The MTI said that the pace of growth is expected to moderate compared to 2017, but will "remain firm".

The manufacturing sector is forecast to continue to expand and provide support to overall GDP growth.

On the external front, global growth is expected to pick up marginally on the back of stronger economic growth in the US and some emerging markets and developing economies.

Externally-oriented sectors are likely to benefit from this global economic recovery, said the MTI.

However, growth in several of Singapore's key external demand markets such as China and the eurozone is projected to ease.

Government & Economy

Mugabe granted immunity, assured of safety in Zimbabwe -sources

Singapore and Abu Dhabi sign deal to boost supervision of cross-border banking

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

German economy "going great guns" as growth picks up further in Nov

ICM sector grew at CAGR of 7.2% between 2011-2015

India is said to discuss US$6b Lotte, Peugeot investments

Editor's Choice

BT_20171123_REPUB_3189928.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Top Stories

MyRepublic tops up S$70m war chest; sets Q1 2018 for mobile launch

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

RE&S Holdings closes 41% higher on first trading day

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sea's Q3 loss widens, but revenue up

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_manufacturing_231117_49.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Manufacturing remains key growth driver in Q3; brighter outlook spurs broad expansion across sectors

BP_nosignboard_231117_89.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m

Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

ICM sector grew at CAGR of 7.2% between 2011-2015

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening