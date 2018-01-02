You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 8:03 AM
@ChiaYanMinBTchiaym@sph.com.sg

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
The Singapore economy expanded 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2017, lifted once again by robust manufacturing growth.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE Singapore economy expanded 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2017, lifted once again by robust manufacturing growth.

This was higher than economist expectations of 2.6 per cent growth but moderated from the 5.4 per cent expansion in the preceding quarter, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry's (MTI) advance estimates out on Tuesday.

The latest numbers come after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his New Year message on Sunday that the economy expanded 3.5 per cent for the whole of 2017 - more than double initial forecasts.

This was thanks to an upswing in global growth, Mr Lee added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Manufacturing was once again the key growth driver in the fourth quarter, expanding 6.2 per cent year-on-year. Growth was supported primarily by robust output expansions in the electronics and precision engineering clusters, which outweighed output declines in the biomedical manufacturing and transport engineering clusters.

Services, which makes up two-thirds of the economy, expanded by 3 per cent, moderating slightly from the 3.2 per cent growth in the preceding three months.

But the construction sector continued to lag, shrinking by 8.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis and extending a 7.7 per cent decline in the previous quarter. The contraction was largely due to the weakness in private sector building.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

HDB resale flat prices drop 1.5% in 2017 after 0.2% dip in Q4: Flash data

At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot: report

Here's one city turning India's mountain of trash into cash

Record-shattering US cold reaches Florida

N Korea's Kim 'open to dialogue' with S Korea, will only use nukes if threatened

Iranian protesters attack police stations, raise stakes in unrest

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
3 Creative Technology unit files patent complaints against Nintendo, Asus and 6 other companies
4 Gold soars toward largest annual gain since 2010 on US dollar boost
5 Is it immoral to buy stocks?
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

Jan 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings

41589717 - 20_02_2017 - pixbudget21.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018 to be delivered on Feb 19

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening