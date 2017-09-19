Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

“The upcoming Skills Framework will enable workers to make informed learning, training and career choices in the electronics sector,” said Mr Tay.

THE electronics manufacturing sector is a bright spot for jobs amid rapid technological development and greater consumer demand for devices and gadgets, said NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Mr Tay, also the director of future jobs, skills and training (FJST) department, said that the electronics manufacturing sector employs 68,000 workers.

He said: "Through transformation plans in the sector's upcoming Industry Transformation Map, Singapore aims to leverage its status as a world-class electronics hub to take the sector to greater heights.

"As enterprises adopt advanced manufacturing technologies, smart factories will require skilled engineers and technicians with knowledge on advanced technology."

Some jobs that are in demand in the sector include multi-disciplinary engineers, research and development (R&D) positions and integrated circuit design positions.

These jobs will need talents with the skills and knowledge in artificial intelligence technology, Big Data, digital literacy and the Internet of Things, he said.

"In our fast-changing landscape, our working people need to be adaptable, have a keen interest in advanced technology and learn continuously.

"The upcoming Skills Framework will enable workers to make informed learning, training and career choices in the electronics sector," he said.

Moving ahead, the electronics sector will continue to face cyclical and structural challenges, he noted.

"It is imperative for our tripartite partners to work hand-in-hand to ensure our working people in this sector stay able, agile and adaptable to remain engaged, employed and employable regardless of the changes ahead," he said.