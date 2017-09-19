You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 10:24 AM
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
“The upcoming Skills Framework will enable workers to make informed learning, training and career choices in the electronics sector,” said Mr Tay.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE electronics manufacturing sector is a bright spot for jobs amid rapid technological development and greater consumer demand for devices and gadgets, said NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Mr Tay, also the director of future jobs, skills and training (FJST) department, said that the electronics manufacturing sector employs 68,000 workers.

He said: "Through transformation plans in the sector's upcoming Industry Transformation Map, Singapore aims to leverage its status as a world-class electronics hub to take the sector to greater heights.

"As enterprises adopt advanced manufacturing technologies, smart factories will require skilled engineers and technicians with knowledge on advanced technology."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Some jobs that are in demand in the sector include multi-disciplinary engineers, research and development (R&D) positions and integrated circuit design positions.

These jobs will need talents with the skills and knowledge in artificial intelligence technology, Big Data, digital literacy and the Internet of Things, he said.

"In our fast-changing landscape, our working people need to be adaptable, have a keen interest in advanced technology and learn continuously.

"The upcoming Skills Framework will enable workers to make informed learning, training and career choices in the electronics sector," he said.

Moving ahead, the electronics sector will continue to face cyclical and structural challenges, he noted.

"It is imperative for our tripartite partners to work hand-in-hand to ensure our working people in this sector stay able, agile and adaptable to remain engaged, employed and employable regardless of the changes ahead," he said.

Government & Economy

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte

Hamza bin Laden: the heir to Al-Qaeda?

Group of 6 firms to provide DDoS mitigation services to Singapore government agencies

Bangladesh PM says expects no help from Trump on refugees fleeing Myanmar

Protesters back on St Louis streets after violence, arrests

Japan deploys missile defence to northern island: official

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
4 Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle
5 Dishing out second chances
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte

Sep 19, 2017
Transport

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project seeking ticketing, fare collection expertise

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening