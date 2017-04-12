You are here

Singapore February retail sales slip 2.5%

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
SINGAPORE'S retail sales slipped slightly by 2.5 per cent in February 2017 compared to a year ago.

Excluding motor vehicle, retails sales fell by 4.9 per cent, based on the latest data released by the Department of Statistics Singapore on Wednesday.

Double-digit declines were seen in food and beverages (-17.4 per cent), supermarkets (-15.4 per cent), department stores (-15 per cent) as well as wearing apparel and footwear (-12.5 per cent).

Petrol service stations registered an increase of 14.6 per cent, while motor vehicles rose 9.4 per cent.

Compared to the previous month, retail sales in February 2017 rose a seasonally-adjusted 2.3 per cent. Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales increased 0.4 per cent.

The total retail sales value stood at an estimated S$3.3 billion, similar to a year ago.

