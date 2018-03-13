You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore firms to get direct access to infrastructure opportunities in Bangladesh

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 2:33 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE companies will be able to capture opportunities in fast-growing Bangladesh as International Enterprise (IE) Singapore partners the country's Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) to ease the market entry process, the agency said on Monday.

IE Singapore has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bangladesh's PPPA to facilitate Singapore companies' direct participation in public-private partnership infrastructure projects - including urban development and energy - in the market. The MOU was signed at the Istana by IE Singapore's assistant chief executive officer Tan Soon Kim, and CEO of PPPA Syed Afsor. It was witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on her first official visit to Singapore until March 14.

The agency will also be signing an MOU with BIDA - at the Bangladesh-Singapore Business Forum 2018 organised by IE Singapore and Singapore Business Federation - on Tuesday. The MOU will see BIDA acting as a one-stop agency to provide advice and direct assistance for Singapore companies setting up in Bangladesh, including working with them on applications for licences and incentives, IE Singapore said. Both agencies will also exchange information and organise events to promote collaboration between Singapore and Bangladesh companies, it added.

Said IE Singapore's Mr Tan: "As a growing economy, there are many specific opportunities in selected sectors, particularly in infrastructure, transport and energy, which aligns well with the strengths of our companies. These MOUs provide a good platform for Singapore companies to enter the market more easily and participate in the growth journey of the country."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He added: "IE Singapore will continue to work closely with our Bangladeshi partners to identify areas of collaboration and promote business partnerships between Singapore and Bangladesh companies."

Enterprise Singapore will continue with the above collaborations after the merger of IE Singapore and Spring Singapore in April 2018.

Government & Economy

US inflation expectations rise -NY Fed survey

Trump charges Ross with pushing EU to lower tariffs, EU demurs

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore, Indonesia to share expertise on e-commerce logistics

Xi's rise crushes political reform predictions

Singapore, Bangladesh expand air services agreement

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
4 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening