Singapore government seeks e-payment solutions at hawker centres, coffee shops

IN line with Singapore's drive towards a cashless society, four government agencies are looking for electronic payment (e-payment) solutions to support payments at hawker centres, HDB coffee shops, and shops in the heartlands.

On Friday, the National Environment Agency (NEA), Housing & Development Board (HDB), Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) jointly issued a Request for Information (RFI) for e-payment solutions.

"Smart Nation is not about the technology per se but leveraging technology to improve lives,'' the joint release said.

"With most Singaporeans frequenting hawker centres and HDB shops on a regular basis, the aim is to provide them with an e-payment solution that is not just easy and convenient, but a delight to use."

Given the low-value transactions in these places, the solution must be affordable for the merchants, for payments between them and their customers and between them and their suppliers, they added.

The agencies are crowd-sourcing views and ideas through the RFI, in line with Singapore's Smart Nation principle of harnessing the innovation and creativity of the private sector and co-creating solutions.