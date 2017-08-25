You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore government seeks e-payment solutions at hawker centres, coffee shops

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 16:27
angelat@sph.com.sg

IN line with Singapore's drive towards a cashless society, four government agencies are looking for electronic payment (e-payment) solutions to support payments at hawker centres, HDB coffee shops, and shops in the heartlands.

On Friday, the National Environment Agency (NEA), Housing & Development Board (HDB), Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) jointly issued a Request for Information (RFI) for e-payment solutions.

"Smart Nation is not about the technology per se but leveraging technology to improve lives,'' the joint release said.

"With most Singaporeans frequenting hawker centres and HDB shops on a regular basis, the aim is to provide them with an e-payment solution that is not just easy and convenient, but a delight to use."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Given the low-value transactions in these places, the solution must be affordable for the merchants, for payments between them and their customers and between them and their suppliers, they added.

The agencies are crowd-sourcing views and ideas through the RFI, in line with Singapore's Smart Nation principle of harnessing the innovation and creativity of the private sector and co-creating solutions.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Electronics 12450987.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output surges 21% in July, exceeds market expectations

SG Electronics 12450987.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

jurong lake district.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Real Estate

Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District

Aug 25, 2017
Real Estate

Owners of Sun Rosier condo seeking S$235m in en-bloc sale

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening