Singapore in top 10 of most expensive cities to relocate to

SINGAPORE has come in as the eighth most expensive city in the world to move to, with a basic first month living cost of US$2,148.45, according to the 2017 Relocation Price Index.

In a study by online moving platform Movinga, it was found that Luanda, Angola had the highest first month's basic costs, ahead of New York and San Francisco. This was followed by Zurich, London, Hong Kong and Sydney. Tokyo came in behind Singapore at ninth place, with Seattle rounding off the top 10.

When it comes to the average relocation costs, Singapore comes in at sixth position at US$2,093.18.

The index calculates the basic costs associated with the first month of living in a new city. Calculations include the average rent for a 35 sq m apartment close to the city centre, the cost of a month's data plan and set-up for a mobile phone, food and drink for a month, and a month's use of city public transport.

The research includes 75 cities in 51 countries globally.

Top 10 cities with highest first month living expenses