Singapore, Indonesia attorney generals ink MOU on cooperation

The MOU was signed by HM Prasetyo, Attorney General of the Republic of Indonesia (right), and Lucien Wong, Attorney-General of the Republic of Singapore, on Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia.

SINGAPORE'S Attorney-General's Chambers and the Attorney General's Office of the Republic of Indonesia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation.

The signing of the MOU marks a milestone in the relationship between the two institutions and attests to the warm and friendly ties which exist between the two governments, said a joint statement released on Tuesday.

The MOU was signed by Attorney General of the Republic of Indonesia, HM Prasetyo, and Attorney-General of the Republic of Singapore, Lucien Wong, on Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia, on the occasion of a working visit to Indonesia by Mr Wong at the invitation of Mr HM Prasetyo.

The MOU provides a framework for a broad range of cooperative activities including training, the exchange of experiences and information on applicable laws, procedures and policies as well as the provision of information on certain aspects of criminal cases.