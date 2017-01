Singapore has moved up a notch in an annual ranking of countries deemed the least corrupt in the world.

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has moved up a notch in an annual ranking of countries deemed the least corrupt in the world.

It ranked 7th on graft watchdog Transparency International's (TI) 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index, up from 8th place in 2015. However, it scored 84 points on the latest index, down from 85 the previous year.

Full story here.