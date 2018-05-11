Singapore retail sales down 1.5% in March, led by continued drop in vehicle sales

Retail sales dropped 1.5 per cent in March from a year ago, reversing the Chinese New Year-fueled 8.6 per cent jump enjoyed in February, as car sales continued to slump.

Excluding motor vehicles, takings at the till rose 2.6 per cent, according to Singapore Department of Statistics data released on Friday.

The total retail sales value in March was estimated at S$3.8 billion, of which online sales contributed to about 4.1 per cent.

Auto sales fell 16.1 per cent year-on-year, after dropping by 17.5 per cent in February.