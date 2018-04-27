You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups in Thailand get a leg up with new alliance

Fri, Apr 27, 2018 - 8:47 PM

colin-ssu-27.jpg
Compared with Singapore, where there are 200,000 instances of online shopping each day, Thailand has two million.
PHOTO: SINGAPORE ENTERPRISE

[BANGKOK] Compared with Singapore, where there are 200,000 instances of online shopping each day, Thailand has two million.

Mr Eric Cheong, co-Founder of Park N Parcel, a Singaporean company offering self-collect and delivery services, is keen to tap into the Thais' appetite for online commerce.

He told The Straits Times his firm is looking to set up with major e-commerce partners in Thailand by the fourth quarter. Thailand will be the second market for the firm after Singapore, because of the sheer number of digital consumers in the country."The volume is so much bigger here," said Mr Cheong.

Singaporean startups like Park N Parcel are looking forward to a huge push for their businesses in Thailand with the launch of Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Bangkok, an entity fostering partnerships in the digital economy between Singapore and Thailand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The launch was attended by Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development, in Bangkok on Friday (April 27).

This is Singapore's second GIA. The first was launched in November last year (2017) in Beijing by Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat to strengthen connections between Singapore technology companies, entrepreneurs and investors with the established ecosystem in China.

GIA is supported by Enterprise Singapore, the government agency for enterprise development.

GIA Bangkok's launch is based on the same principle of partnership and acceleration of digital businesses, with Dr Koh emphasising the vibrant entrepreneurial atmosphere in Thailand that makes it a natural choice for the second GIA. "Over the past two days, I had the privilege of meeting various Thai technology ecosystem players, and have developed a deeper understanding of the public and private efforts driving innovation in Thailand," he said. "There are tremendous opportunities in the Thai market and the broader Southeast Asia region, with the digital market expected to grow from US$50 billion (S$66.3 billion) in 2017 to US$200 billion by 2025." Dr Koh also recognised Thailand 4.0, a digital economic model launched in 2016 by the Thai government, and its link to the rapid growth in Bangkok's tech ecosystem. "There is also a growing amount of capital that supports the development of startups in Bangkok, with the emergence of close to 100 venture capital firms, corporate investors and accelerators, as illustrated by investments of about US$280 million cumulatively over the last five years," said Dr Koh.

The GIA strengthens Singapore's connections to major innovation hubs around the world to create opportunities for Singaporeans, students, entrepreneurs and businesses to gain overseas experience, connect and collaborate with their overseas counterparts.

Vice Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Dr Pansak Siriruchatapong, said at the launch that Thailand could rely on the partnership with Singapore to find solutions to several projects currently being pushed by the government involving SMEs, big data in the public sector and in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Apart from the GIA launch, Dr Koh, Vice Minister Pansak and Singapore's Ambassador to Thailand Chua Siew San also presided over the signing of 10 MOUs to create market access for Singaporean startups, drive partnerships between both sides and build entrepreneurial talent One of the MOUs is a partnership between the Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE) and the Thai True Digital Park to set up the True Digital Park - ACE Singapore Centre as a base for Singapore startups in Bangkok.

Prior to the GIA Bangkok launch, eight Singapore startups - Averspace, Bountie, Chynge, HelloGold, i1Machines, MarkedShot, Park n Parcel and Vault Dragon - had a five-day immersion programme introducing them to Thai laws and regulations regarding businesses, government incentives and the banking system.

Mr Ivan Lim, Founder of Averspace, a B2B solution firm, said he wanted to launch a digitalising document management system within the year, particularly for the Thai retail sector. He said GIA Bangkok can help speed the setting of his firm, introducing it to the right people in the large retail chains he has his eye on.

Thailand has 90 million mobile subscriptions, which is a mobile penetration of 133 per cent, and 46 million internet users, or 67 per cent penetration. Some 62 per cent of the population, or 42 million people, are active on social media, according to Techsauce, a Thai website for technology news.

Startups in Thailand received more than S$360 million in total funding in 2017, a 100-fold increase from the total funding of S$2.75 million in 2012. The number of VCs and corporations investing into startups also increased to over 90 in 2017 from 74 in 2016, according to Techsauce.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

US rejects plan to break trade court deadlock

European economy loses thrust in risk for global expansion

US economy grew 2.3% in Q1

Singapore hopes to develop consensus on an overall approach to Asean's challenges: PM Lee

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Two Koreas agree to end war this year, pursue denuclearization

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_270418_1.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Technology

New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_4.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS proposes guidelines for FIs on accountability and standard of conduct

BP_Cuscaden Road_270418_2.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Bidders tussle for 2 out of 3 residential sites under govt land sales programme

Most Read

1 New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch
2 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
3 Hot stock: Venture slips 10% after posting 72% jump in Q1 earnings
4 DBS shareholders hard to please with grievances over service and questions on ROE
5 Indonesia's Go-Jek and ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: Report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_45.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economic outlook for 2018 remains positive despite global trade risks: MAS

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

JTC awards tenders for Tuas industrial sites to Soilbuild Group, Bonco Enterprise

BP_Singapore private_270418_19.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices rise 3.9%; steepest gain since Q2 2010

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening