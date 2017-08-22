You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore-Turkey FTA to come into force Oct 1, 2017: MTI

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 13:37
angelat@sph.com.sgSingapore

Turkey FTA.jpg
Singapore and Turkey have ratified the Turkey-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (TRSFTA), and it will come into force on Oct 1, 2017, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA

SINGAPORE and Turkey have ratified the Turkey-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (TRSFTA), and it will come into force on Oct 1, 2017, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday.

The ratification of the agreement builds upon the strategic partnership signed between Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in October 2014.

MTI said that the TRSFTA will reduce barriers to trade and investment between Turkey and Singapore, enhance access to services sectors and procurement markets, as well as promote greater connectivity between businesses and people. Tariffs for Singapore's exports to Turkey on 80 per cent of all tariff lines will be eliminated immediately once the TRSFTA enters into force. This will increase to more than 95 per cent of all tariff lines over a period of 10 years.

It will also help more Singapore companies to leverage Turkey's trategic location as a gateway to the larger regional markets in Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Turkish firms are also encouraged to use Singapore as their base to seek opportunities in the rapidly growing Asean region and beyond.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

US, South Korea begin computer-simulated drills

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Greek govt bond yields dip after Fitch upgrade

Moroccan suspect in Barcelona attack turned more conservative in past year: family

Centre to help Singapore, Chinese firms co-innovate launched in Guangzhou

Saudi plane for Qatari pilgrims waits on Doha for landing rights: airline

Editor's Choice

BT_20170821_UWPMLEE21_3045493.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Start life right, stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170821_LKPARKWEST21_3045324.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale

BT_20170821_JQENT21OCMB_3045275.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Technology

If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 New international school aims to cut fees by 40%
3 In the Asia-Pacific, talent shortages will bite hardest in S'pore
4 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Normanton Park
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

shp.JPG
Aug 21, 2017
Transport

Update: US destroyer arrives at Changi Naval Base; 10 sailors still missing

Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Centre to help Singapore, Chinese firms co-innovate launched in Guangzhou

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening