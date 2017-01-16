You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectation inches up to 2.7% on global trade headwind fears

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 13:08
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

39290830.1 (40309483) - 25_10_2016 - pixpedestrians.jpg
The median one-year-ahead headline inflation (or CPI-All Items inflation) inched up to 2.7 per cent compared with its five-year low of 2.63 per cent recorded in September 2016, the latest quarterly survey for the Singapore Index of Inflation Expectations (SInDEx) showed.
ST PHOTO

THE median one-year-ahead headline inflation (or CPI-All Items inflation) inched up to 2.7 per cent compared with its five-year low of 2.63 per cent recorded in September 2016, the latest quarterly survey for the Singapore Index of Inflation Expectations (SInDEx) showed.

However, the figure is still lower when compared with the historical average of 3.5 per cent and the more recent fourth-quarter average of 2.72 per cent since September 2011.

The survey was done by the Sim Kee Boon Institute for Financial Economics at Singapore Management University (SMU).

SMU assistant professor of finance Aurobindo Ghosh, who is the principal investigator of the SInDEx project, said: "Global growth is at a crossroads, with the nascent growth in the US seemingly a beacon of better days ahead.

"Any protectionist mindset might translate to a loss of opportunity of the stimulus spending and consequent continuation of the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

"Against this backdrop, it is to be expected that for the consumers of a trade-dependent economy like Singapore would prepare for possible increase in overall price levels."

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening