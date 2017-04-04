You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing sector grows at faster pace in March

Monday, April 3, 2017 - 21:00
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

25a-32611903 - 05_09_2014 - pixrecgenerics.jpg
SINGAPORE'S manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in March, as it marks its seventh consecutive month of expansion.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in March, as it marks its seventh consecutive month of expansion.

The Purchasing Managers' Index - a leading economic indicator - showed a 51.2 reading, an increase of 0.3 point from February's reading of 50.9, based on data released by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM) on Monday.

The pick-up was due to higher levels of new orders, new exports, factory output, inventory and employment.

Finished goods and order backlog, however, showed slower expansion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The PMI for the electronics sector stood at 51.8 - up 0.4 point from the previous month due to higher levels of electronic factory output, new orders, new exports, and inventory.

SIPMM said: "Manufacturing employment continued to remain on the expansion track albeit marginally for the third month, and this could signal employment stabilisation.

"The latest readings of the PMI indicated that the local manufacturing sector has managed to sustain gradual growth despite uncertainties in the global environment."

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening