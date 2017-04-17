You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's March non-oil domestic exports up 16.5% y-o-y

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 08:42
by
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

sgtrade.jpg
Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew for a fourth straight month in March, posting a 16.5 per cent year-on-year jump.
PHOTO: AFP

SINGAPORE'S non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew for a fourth straight month in March, posting a 16.5 per cent year-on-year jump.

This came after a growth of 21.1 per cent in February, 8.6 per cent in January, 9.1 per cent in December and 15.6 per cent in November, according to trade promotion agency International Enterprise Singapore.

But month on month the NODX slipped by a seasonally-adjusted 1.1 per cent last month following a 1.1 per cent increase in February.

Shipments to all top 10 major markets were up in March, with China (up 45.5 per cent), Taiwan (up 32.5 per cent) and Hong Kong (up 17.4 per cent) being the three biggest contributors to year-on-year NODX growth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Electronic NODX increased 5.2 per cent year-on-year last month, easing from a 17.2 per cent jump in the previous month. Non-electronic N0DX rose 20.8 per cent after a 22.7 per cent spike in February.

Non-oil re-exports increased 9.4 per cent in March, following a 9.4 per cent rise in February.

Total trade rose 18.9 per cent last month, extending the 14.3 per cent increase in February.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening