You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports push upwards by 9.4% year-on-year in Dec

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 08:34
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

41035345 - 04_01_2017 - SHIPPING.jpg
Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) continued its upward push by expanding 9.4 per cent in December 2016, based on the latest trade data released by International Enterprise Singapore on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

SINGAPORE'S non-oil domestic exports (NODX) continued its upward push by expanding 9.4 per cent in December 2016, based on the latest trade data released by International Enterprise Singapore on Tuesday.

This follows the 11.5 per cent growth year-on-year in November, after a 12 per cent plunge in the previous month.

The surge is largely driven by electronic (5.7 per cent) and non-electronic NODX (11.3 per cent), the statement said.

NODX to the majority of the top 10 markets rose in December 2016, with China, Taiwan and Hong Kong the largest contributors.

Month on month, NODX grew a seasonally adjusted one per cent, compared with last month's 13 per cent growth, as a rise in electronic NODX outweighed the decrease in non-electronic NODX.

The level of NODX reached a seasonally adjusted S$14 billion in December 2016, higher than the S$13.9 billion in the previous month.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening