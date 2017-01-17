Singapore's non-oil domestic exports push upwards by 9.4% year-on-year in Dec

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) continued its upward push by expanding 9.4 per cent in December 2016, based on the latest trade data released by International Enterprise Singapore on Tuesday.

This follows the 11.5 per cent growth year-on-year in November, after a 12 per cent plunge in the previous month.

The surge is largely driven by electronic (5.7 per cent) and non-electronic NODX (11.3 per cent), the statement said.

NODX to the majority of the top 10 markets rose in December 2016, with China, Taiwan and Hong Kong the largest contributors.

Month on month, NODX grew a seasonally adjusted one per cent, compared with last month's 13 per cent growth, as a rise in electronic NODX outweighed the decrease in non-electronic NODX.

The level of NODX reached a seasonally adjusted S$14 billion in December 2016, higher than the S$13.9 billion in the previous month.