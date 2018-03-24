You are here
TRADE WAR LOOMS
Singapore's silver linings playbook for the storm clouds ahead
Some trade diversion could occur, with US importers looking to suppliers in Republic, say economists
Singapore
ECONOMISTS are divided on whether tensions will escalate or ease, following China's first retaliation to planned United States tariffs.
But they agree that as a small trade-dependent country, Singapore stands to lose from any trade war, notwithstanding possible gains from
