You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Six ministers quit Sri Lanka's troubled government

Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 10:35 PM

[COLOMBO] Six ministers quit Sri Lanka's troubled coalition government, forcing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to patch up his cabinet Thursday ahead of a wider reshuffle.

Mr Wickremesinghe gave the duties of the six Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) ministers to four other members of his Cabinet.

The prime minister's United National Party had increased pressure on the followers of President Maithripala Sirisena - who voted against Mr Wickremesinghe in a recent no-confidence motion - to resign.

With the help of minority Tamil and Muslim parties, the premier defeated the motion, dealing a blow to Mr Sirisena, who had campaigned for Mr Wickremesinghe to stand down.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Those who voted against Mr Wickremesinghe "have no moral right to remain in government", Petroleum Minister Arjuna Ranatunga said.

Relations between the rival groups in the unity government soured after both suffered losses in February's local council elections.

Former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa's party trounced the UNP and SLFP to win control of two-thirds of the 340 local councils at stake.

In the run-up to the election, Mr Sirisena branded the prime minister and his party as more corrupt than the Rajapaksa regime, which Mr Sirisena and Mr Wickremesinghe jointly toppled in 2015.

A presidential spokesman said a wider government reshuffle would be announced next week.

The SLFP is to decide later this month if it will remain in government. Rajapaksa is pressing for a 2020 national election to be brought forward.

AFP

Government & Economy

Skripals poisoned with nerve agent, chemical arms watchdog confirms

US import prices unchanged on weak petroleum

EU unveils plan to protect farmers from big buyers

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Greater danger from a trade war is in souring of Sino-US ties, impact on Asia: PM Lee

Cautious Bank of Korea holds rates, cuts inflation outlook

Editor's Choice

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
3 Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29
4 Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX
5 En bloc market will cool around mid-2018 amid developer fatigue: RHB
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6zoiaui9tcy5196g487.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tulip Garden sold to Yanlord Land and MCL for S$906.9 million

BP_CNY_120418_62.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

88 Market Street secures JPMorgan as anchor office tenant; named 'CapitaSpring'

BP_CNY_120418_62.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 8.6% in February, thanks to Chinese New Year effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening