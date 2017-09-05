Slowdown-hit Indian economy counts cost of stronger rupee

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
New Delhi
INDIA'S stronger currency has become a threat for its growth aspirations, piling pressure on the central bank to aggressively intervene in the foreign exchange market even at the risk of incurring the wrath of the United States.
The rupee has risen more than 6 per cent
