You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South-east Asian firms' divestment plans on the rise: Ernst & Young survey

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 7:19 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SOUTH-EAST Asian firms' divestment intentions have caught up to those of their global peers, according to the latest annual EY Global Corporate Divestment Study released on Monday.

Of respondents in the region, 88 per cent plan to divest in the next two years, similar to the global figure of 87 per cent. This is in stark contrast to the 2017 study, where just 26 per cent of South-east Asian respondents had divestment plans, compared to 43 per cent globally.

The survey of 1,000 corporate executives included over 70 from South-east Asia, of which 20 were from Singapore.

Asked why divestment intentions had risen so sharply since the previous study, Ernst & Young Solutions representatives did not pinpoint any specific reasons for the timing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But Geophin George, transaction advisory services partner, suggested that pressure from technological change has driven firms to re-assess their business.

"A lot of companies are feeling uncompetitive," he said, adding that firms in Asia might have taken a cue from those in Europe or the United States, where divestment activity has been going on for a while.

Almost seven in 10 respondents in the region said that the changing technology landscape is directly influencing their divestment plans.

For just over half of respondents in the region, the need to fund new technology investments was a factor behind their most recent major divestment.

This was the third most-cited factor behind divestment, coming after a business unit's weak competitive position, and opportunistic bids.

"As soon as you're being pressed into making new investments, you need to think about costs and funding," said Vikram Chakravarty, Asia-Pacific head of strategy and managing partner for transaction advisory services Asean.

South-east Asia's increased interest in divestment is overdue, he added.

In the survey, 47 per cent of companies in South-east Asia admitted that they had held on to assets longer than they should have.

One reason for the reluctance to shed assets might be cultural, said Mr Chakravarty, adding: "Nobody should see a divestment as a loss of face."

Rather, the strategic aspect of divestments should be acknowledged, he said.

The study found that globally, companies that conduct portfolio reviews annually - assessing which business units or brands to grow or divest - were twice as likely to exceed performance expectations in divesting "at the right time."

Geopolitical shifts may also prompt divestment. Nine in 10 South-east Asian firms said that tax policy changes "may affect" their plans to divest. Almost as many said that labour and immigration laws would do so.

Over six in 10 said that cross-border trade agreements might have an effect. But Brexit was a distant concern, with 17 per cent of firms in the region seeing it as a factor, compared to 42 per cent globally.

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches

China forms new economic team as President Xi kicks off second term

Five killed in 24-hour Philippine hotel blaze

S$800m in wage credits payouts to be given to more than 90,000 employers in March

Malaysia Feb inflation rate seen easing again to 1.9% y-o-y: poll

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 En-bloc fever may be cooling
4 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Stanchart.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches

Standard Chartered
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal

Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX suspends trading in YuuZoo shares with immediate effect over auditors' inability to give opinion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening