South Korea Feb s/adj current account surplus ticks down from Jan

[SEOUL] South Korea's current account surplus eased in February to a US$10.01 billion surplus, down marginally from a revised US$10.05 billion surplus in January, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Before the revision, January's surplus stood at US$10.51 billion.

Exports in February rose 5.6 per cent to US$50.66 billion, the Bank of Korea said, while imports gained a slightly slower 5.1 per cent to US$35.98 billion to result in a goods account surplus of US$12.84 billion, all in seasonally adjusted terms.

Without adjustments for seasonal factors, the current account surplus in February rose to US$8.40 billion, a three-month high, from US$5.28 billion in January.

