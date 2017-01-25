You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea, Malaysia agree to extend currency swap agreement

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 15:21

7_262387.11 (39369693) - 08_08_2016.jpg
South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday it agreed with its Malaysian counterpart to extend an existing currency swap agreement between the two countries.
PHOTO: PHOTODISC

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday it agreed with its Malaysian counterpart to extend an existing currency swap agreement between the two countries.

The new arrangement, unchanged from the previous pact that lets either country swap 5 trillion won (S$6.094 billion) for 15 billion ringgit (S$4.801 billion), will be valid from Wednesday to Jan 24, 2020, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

South Korea and Malaysia signed their first swap agreement in 2013, which was valid for three years. It was set to expire last October, but officials from both countries agreed to extend the swap last year in working-level talks, a Bank of Korea official told Reuters.

The BOK statement said this renewal of the agreement would help boost bilateral trade and financial cooperation.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening