You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea to seek labour law revision to clarify wage dispute cases

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 12:25

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance minister on Friday said the government will seek to revise the labour law to clarify whether regular bonuses should be counted as part of a base pay for workers, in the wake of a landmark ruling against Kia Motors.

On Thursday, a court ordered Kia Motors to pay 1 trillion won (S$1.2 billion) to its workers in unpaid wages, giving encouragement to unions engaged in hundreds of similar disputes against employers across the country.

"For a more fundamental solution to this (wage dispute) problem, the government plans to amend the labour law so that the legal range of wages could clearly be defined," Kim Dong Yeon told other policy ministers at a policy meeting.

Unions are demanding that regular bonuses should be included in calculations of other salary-linked allowances such as pension and overtime pay, as the current labour law does not stipulate how variable bonuses should be calculated in the overall wage.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Including regular bonuses, such as annual vacation allowances, in the base wage would boost South Korean companies'wage bill as it would inflate all other salary-linked costs.

After the court ruling, Kia Motors said it expects the additional payout for wages to result in the company posting a third-quarter operating loss, and that it potentially faced a bigger financial burden once all its workers' wages were adjusted.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

China facing "huge pressure" to meet anti-smog targets: ministry

China factory activity expand further in August: Caixin

Mumbai building collapse death toll jumps to 33

US, Canada aim for Nafta deal by year's end: White House

Trump to donate US$1m to flood relief: White House

Nigeria floods displace more than 100,000

Editor's Choice

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_YCGRANDPRIX1_3065845.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Life & Culture

Local small businesses zoom in on F1 action

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
5 Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_MLWEEKEND1_3066087.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Weekend

A mid-autumn night's dream in BT Weekend

BT_20170901_UWTONY1SP8X_3066085.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Government & Economy

Farewell reception for a president who 'worked tirelessly' for Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening